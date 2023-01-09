US-based company General Electric’s IT hiring rose 9.2% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 7.03% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 8.48% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 0.49% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops General Electric IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by General Electric, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 59.14% in December 2022, and a 163.83% rise over November 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 21.14% in December 2022, and registered growth of 291.18%. Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 11.13% in December 2022, a 141.38% rise from November 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at General Electric

North America emerged as the leading region in the global construction IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 41.18% share, which marked a 204.71% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 29.57%, registering a 144.74% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 27.82% share and a 191.67% rise over November 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.79% and a month-on-month increase of 400%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.64%, registering a 100% rise over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 34.98% share in December 2022, a 223.53% growth over November 2022. India featured next with a 23.21% share, up 165.45% over the previous month. The UK recorded an 11.13% share, an increase of 268.42% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead General Electric IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 51.83%, up by 169.42% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 40.22% share, a growth of 220.25% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.47% share, up 95.83% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.48%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.