France’s construction industry registered a 14.0% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 5.74% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the construction industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 2.39% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.28% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France’s construction industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.16% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s construction industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 38.66% in December 2022, registering a 4.17% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 36.13% share, a decrease of 53.26% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 11.76%, registering a 41.67% decline from November 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 10.08%, down 50% over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in France’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 35.37% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s construction industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Bouygues posted 41 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a drop of 12.77% over the previous month, followed by General Electric with 24 jobs and a 242.86% growth. Nexans with 14 IT jobs and Vinci with 10 jobs, recorded a 78.13% decline and a 52.38% decrease, respectively, while Compagnie de Saint-Gobain recorded a decline of 25% with 6 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.23%, down by 43.26% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.01% share, registered a decline of 34.21% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 11.76% share, down 17.65% over November 2022.