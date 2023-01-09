Europe witnessed a 6.6% drop in IT hiring activity in the construction industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen a decrease of 5.11% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 5.35% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering a decrease of 0.17% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 40.94% in December 2022, a 51.5% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 27.02% in December 2022, marking a 0.79% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 12.73% in December 2022, a 10.28% rise from November 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 7.34% in December 2022, a 20.35% rise over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 55.56% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s construction industry during December 2022 over previous month.

General Electric posted 175 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered an increase of 191.67% over the previous month, followed by ABB with 133 jobs and a 133.33% growth. Honeywell International with 122 IT jobs and Kier Group with 83 jobs, recorded a 388% rise and a 51.74% drop, respectively, while Bilfinger recorded a 17.19% increase with 75 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s construction industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 34.47% share in December 2022, a 15.55% increase over November 2022. Germany featured next with a 14.13% share, up 79.45% over the previous month. France recorded a 6.42% share, a drop of 38.97% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.34%, up by 20.47% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with an 18.61% share, registered a growth of 16.55% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.86% share, up 84.89% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.19%, recording a month-on-month growth of 15.79%.