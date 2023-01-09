Czech Republic’s construction industry registered a 39.2% rise in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 25.84% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the construction industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 15.4% share in December 2022, recording an increase of 0.78% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Czech Republic’s construction industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Czech Republic’s construction industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 58.41% in December 2022, registering a 371.43% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a 32.74% share, an increase of 362.5% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 3.54%, registering a 100% rise from November 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 2.65%, up 50% over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in Czech Republic’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 303.85% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Czech Republic’s construction industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Honeywell International posted 83 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 591.67% over the previous month, followed by ABB with 9 jobs and a 350% growth. Rockwell Automation with 8 IT jobs and Mann+Hummel with 3 jobs, recorded a 60% growth and a flat growth, respectively, while IDC recorded a decline of 50% with 2 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.41%, up by 266.67% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 25.66% share, registered an increase of 262.5% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 15.93% share, up 200% over November 2022.