China’s construction industry registered a 0.4% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3.21% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the construction industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 2.78% share in December 2022, recording an increase of 0.01% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in China’s construction industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.9% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s construction industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 48.06% in December 2022, registering an 82.35% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 37.21% share, an increase of 60% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 4.65%, registering a 14.29% decline from November 2022.

4) Computer and Information Research Scientists captured a share of 3.88%, up 400% over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in China’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 129.03% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s construction industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

General Electric posted 27 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 80% over the previous month, followed by ABB with 23 jobs and a 360% growth. Jones Lang LaSalle with 9 IT jobs and TBEA with 7 jobs, recorded a 50% growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Caterpillar recorded a flat growth with 5 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.44%, up by 33.85% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 23.26% share, registered an increase of 114.29% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 9.3% share, up 140% over November 2022.