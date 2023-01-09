Canada’s construction industry registered a 6.8% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 3.56% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the construction industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 4.58% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.93% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s construction industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 95.69% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s construction industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 50.86% in December 2022, registering a 26.71% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 18.53% share, an increase of 38.71% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 9.05%, registering a 16% decline from November 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 9.05%, up 10.53% over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 5.45% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s construction industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Komatsu posted 49 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a drop of 49.48% over the previous month, followed by PCL Constructors with 24 jobs and a flat growth. SNC-Lavalin Group with 19 IT jobs and General Electric with 13 jobs, recorded a 171.43% growth and a 333.33% growth, respectively, while Johnson Controls International recorded an increase of 266.67% with 11 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.19%, down by 14.56% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with a 20.69% share, registered a decline of 4% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 19.83% share, down 22.03% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.29%, recording a month-on-month increase of 200%.