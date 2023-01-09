Australia’s construction industry registered a 12.3% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 5.64% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the construction industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 4.37% share in December 2022, recording a decrease of 0.36% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia’s construction industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 92.2% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s construction industry in December 2022.

1) Database and Network Administrators and Architects recorded a share of 29.79% in December 2022, registering a 2.33% decline over the previous month.

2) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a 21.28% share, a decrease of 23.08% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 20.57%, registering a 23.68% decline from November 2022.

4) Computer and Information Research Scientists captured a share of 11.35%, down 27.27% over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 121.43% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s construction industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

KBR posted 18 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 260% over the previous month, followed by Aurecon Group with 14 jobs and a 133.33% growth. Stockland with 12 IT jobs and WesTrac with 10 jobs, recorded a 300% growth and a 23.08% decrease, respectively, while Bayside Land recorded an increase of 700% with 8 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 74.47%, down by 18.6% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 12.06% share, registered a decline of 22.73% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.35% share, down 36% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.13%, recording a month-on-month increase of 200%.