Asia-Pacific witnessed a 0.7% rise in IT hiring activity in the construction industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen a decrease of 2.14% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 6.69% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering a decrease of 0.01% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 52.78% in December 2022, a 35.9% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 23.16% in December 2022, marking a 22.47% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 9.34% in December 2022, a 1.96% rise from November 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 7.3% in December 2022, a 34.07% rise over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 28.06% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s construction industry during December 2022 over previous month.

General Electric posted 186 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered an increase of 144.74% over the previous month, followed by Honeywell International with 154 jobs and a 46.67% growth. Larsen & Toubro with 129 IT jobs and ABB with 98 jobs, recorded a 34.85% drop and an 180% rise, respectively, while Johnson Controls International recorded a 15.29% decline with 72 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s construction industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 66.91% share in December 2022, a 32.15% increase over November 2022. Australia featured next with an 8.44% share, down 20.34% over the previous month. China recorded a 7.72% share, a growth of 53.57% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.32%, up by 24.44% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 30.22% share, registered a growth of 45.95% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.98% share, down 15.25% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.48%, recording a month-on-month growth of 300%.