Switzerland-based company ABB’s IT hiring rose 23.7% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 24.64% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 10.18% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 0.3% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops ABB IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by ABB, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 44.84% in December 2022, and a 157.63% rise over November 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 27.73% in December 2022, and registered growth of 276%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 12.09% in December 2022, a 105% rise from November 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at ABB

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global construction IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 39.23% share, which marked a 133.33% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 28.91%, registering an 180% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 27.14% share and a 206.67% rise over November 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 2.95% and a month-on-month increase of 400%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.77%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 22.71% share in December 2022, a 208% growth over November 2022. India featured next with a 20.06% share, up 172% over the previous month. Poland recorded a 10.32% share, an increase of 288.89% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead ABB IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 51.03%, up by 136.99% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 29.5% share, a growth of 194.12% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 18.88% share, up 326.67% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.59%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.