The global construction industry experienced a 25% decline in patent filings in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of grants dropped by 21%, resulting in overall patent publications decreasing by 25.8%, according to GlobalData's Patent Analytics.

Notably, the number of patent applications in the construction industry was 11,571 in Q1 2023, versus 15,603 in the prior quarter. Filings were down 29% year-on-year and decrease 25% quarter-on-quarter. This compares to a 29% year-on-year decrease in patent grants and 25% decline in quarter-on-quarter.

Most patenting activity has been in the Groundwork, Foundations, Piling sector, where the number of patents filed Q4 2022 was 1470, a drop of 23% versus the previous quarter. The second-largest patent count was in Formwork & Shuttering (1180, down 20%) and then Earthmoving Equipment in third (864, down 28%).

The top five companies accounted for 13% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that the largest number of patents filed over the last quarter was by State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council with 545, followed by China State Shipbuilding with 301 and Caterpillar with 297.

Patenting activity was driven by China with a 51% share of total patent filings

The largest share of patent filings in the construction industry in Q1 2023 was in China with 51%, followed by Japan (13%) and South Korea (6%). The share represented by China was 7% lower than the 58% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

