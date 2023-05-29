Analysis of the key themes driving private equity deal activity reveals that future of work accounted for 6 industrial goods & machinery deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $87.2m. The $43m investment by Advanced Manufacturing Industry Investment Fund Phase II, Chun’an Zhehuan, Jiaxing Huansu, National Manufacturing Fund, Springleaf Investments, TrueLight Capital and Yuhuan State owned Assets Investment and Operation Group in Zhejiang Huandong Robot Joint Technology was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Future of Work – Thematic Research report explains how the theme future of work is impacting the workforce across different sectors, it presents key technology, macroeconomic and regulatory trends, market size and growth forecasts for technologies that will play a key role in the theme. Buy the report here.

In value terms, future of work-related deal activity remained flat in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter and as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume increased by 50% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 100% higher than in Q1 2022.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Future of Work – Thematic Research buy the report here.