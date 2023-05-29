Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that future of work accounted for 24 industrial goods & machinery deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $80.7m. The $46.6m acquisition of Excel Controlinkage by Greaves Cotton was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Future of Work – Thematic Research report explains how the theme future of work is impacting the workforce across different sectors, it presents key technology, macroeconomic and regulatory trends, market size and growth forecasts for technologies that will play a key role in the theme. Buy the report here.

In value terms, future of work-related deal activity decreased by 99% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $6.6bn and rose by 62% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 44% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 33% higher than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were CMS Legal Services EEIG; Khaitan & Co; Kirkland & Ellis with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Deal type includes Acquisition, Asset transactions and Mergers.