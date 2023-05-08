Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that environmental sustainability accounted for 19 construction & real estate deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $245.2m. The $164.1m acquisition of Xiaxian Tianrun Wind Power by East China Xinhua Energy Investment was the industry’s largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, environmental sustainability-related deal activity decreased by 46% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $450.1m. Related deal volume decreased by 39% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 1800% higher than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Global Strategy; PricewaterhouseCoopers International; PwC (Italy) with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were BMH Brautigam & Partner; Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer; Mayer Brown with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.