The facade constitutes one of the most integral and expressive elements in any building design. It can not only add an aesthetically appealing personality and character to the building structure but can also serve as a protective skin for the building. It also plays a crucial role in energy efficiency by facilitating heat, light, and air exchange, while providing acoustic insulation and overall comfort to the occupants.

As innovations in facade materials, ideas, and design proliferate, modern architects and designers are increasingly looking for facade systems that are sensually elegant, cost-effective, durable, weather-resistant, easy-to-fix and maintenance-free, and can make the building work more efficient for the owners, occupants, and the environment.

Finding the best facade engineering companies

Types of facade solutions

The facade represents an interface between the interior space and the exterior environment of a building. In addition to being aesthetically pleasing, it can add to the life expectancy of the building, while ensuring daylighting and natural ventilation and protecting the occupants from wind and rain, extreme temperatures, and humidity.

The facade’s performance depends on selecting the right material and getting it correctly installed. Facade solutions for buildings include, but are not limited to:

Real and faux stone cladding

Precast concrete panels

Metal facade claddings (aluminium/steel/corten)

Timber cladding

Clay facade panels

Argemax facades made of composite fibre panels

Glass curtain walls

Prefabricated metallic/glazing facade cassettes

Photovoltaic facades, and

Ventilated and non-ventilated rain-screen cladding

