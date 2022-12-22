Below you can find all the winners from the 2022 Excellence Awards which celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry. The programme provides a platform to recognise the people and companies that are driving change.

Our programme is designed to highlight excellence within the sector by looking at a range of corporate activities including deals, business projects and company initiatives, both internal and in the community.

You will also soon be able to download our full Awards & Rankings Report which includes all of this year’s rankings, as well as the awards winners, shortlists and company profiles.

Business Expansion

Business Expansion is one of our largest categories and looks at the core functions of business operations within the sector.

This consists of any projects that have expanded the company’s footprint in the sector, including: contract wins; launching in new territories; launching new product lines; the acquisition and expansion of facilities and real estate; acquisition of new machinery or other assets; improved logistics; partnerships; and significant staff increases.

BESIX Watpac wins the Business Expansion award this year off the back of a number of significant commissions including the Te Kaha stadium in New Zealand. The project will be the company’s first project in the country with the mixed-use Arena having a capacity of 30,000 seats, including 25,000 permanent and 5,000 temporary, with the aim to host major sporting matches and international entertainment acts.

BESIX Watpac

Foster + Partners

KB Home

Kier

NCC

Willmott Dixon

Environmental

The Environmental category aims to highlight companies that are undertaking projects that reduce their impact on the natural environment or contribute to its general health. With the effects of climate change becoming ever more obvious, corporations have a responsibility to update and change their practices to prevent further damage being caused.

This category includes any projects that have led or will lead to a significant reduction in a company’s environmental impact and carbon footprint. This can include changes to materials and manufacturing, supply chain reviews; reduction in energy use or switches to renewables; recycling initiatives; and carbon offsetting. The category also includes projects that contribute to the environment such as tree planting schemes and river cleaning.

Kier wins the Environmental award due to several initiatives in the UK including the construction of a net-zero carbon in operation school in Sefton, a net-zero carbon prison in Yorkshire and the completion of the St Sidwell’s Point centre in Exeter, which is designed to use up to 70% less energy and is an important milestone in the city’s goal of creating a net-zero carbon city.

Buckley Gray Yeoman/Socius

Foster + Partners

Hines

Kier

Loughborough University

NCC

Silent Resorts/Ecoisland

Skidmore Owings & Merrill

University of New South Wales

Innovation

Innovation is the category with one of the widest scopes within the Excellence Rankings as it looks at novel new approaches in every area, from the fruits of research and development to novel new business practices. What all the ranked entities have in common is the demonstration of new concepts not just within their own business but in the sector as a whole.

The category includes any projects that demonstrate an innovative approach to the market. The category crosses over with many of our other categories and can include new products, novel product features, new business practices, new marketing and sales strategies and more.

Killa Design and Buro Happold win the Innovation award following the opening of the ‘Museum of the Future’ in Dubai. Designed by Killa and constructed by Buro Happold, the design features no sharp corners on its external structure and was built using the ‘parametric design’ model. The museum’s facade comprises 1,024 pieces manufactured by a robot-assisted process and advanced glass manufactured with new technologies was used for the engraved writing.

Arup/WSP/Grimshaw Architects

Bjarke Ingels Group

Foster + Partners

Kier

Killa Design/Buro Happold

MAD Architects

New Jersey Hall of Fame/Triple Five Group

M&A

This category includes organisations that have expanded their business operations by entering into significant mergers and acquisitions deals within the sector.

The category specifically looks at the acquisitions of whole businesses or stakes rather than asset transactions and deals must have been closed during the research period.

VICI Properties wins the M&A award following its significant acquisition of MGM Growth Properties. The deal sees the trust become a top-10 REIT by enterprise value and VICI now owns 10 premier resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, consisting of 1.2 million sq, ft. of gaming space, approximately 40,775 hotel rooms and 5.9 million sq. ft. of meeting and convention space.

Adani Group

Amentum Services

APi Group

BBVA

Benedict Real Estate Bidco

Blackstone

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

CRH

Dulux Group

ESR Group

Holcim

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Iris Acquisition II

Jungheung Construction

KE Holdings

MasTec

Mitsui OSK Lines

Nucor Corp

Quikrete Holdings

VICI Properties